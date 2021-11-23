First Alert Forecast: wintry winds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a cold Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. A coat, scarf, and gloves can help you brace for wintry northerly winds which may gust over 25 mph at times. After early wind chills in the 20s, afternoon temperatures ought to not grow past the lower 50s despite plentiful sun.

Your First Alert Forecast continues with slackening winds and freezing low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s first thing Wednesday. Expect sunny 50s for Wednesday afternoon and, after another frosty and / or freezing morning Thursday, a gorgeous Thanksgiving afternoon with 60s. Friday presents the next chance for a shower: for now, a modest 30%.

North of a Whiteville - Wilmington - Surf City line, the growing season ended last week. For the rest of the Cape Fear Region, it will end Wednesday morning. (The National Weather Service carries a Freeze Warning for Tuesday night.) Mind plants, pets, and outdoor plumbing. pic.twitter.com/wyTAUOUoKx — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) November 23, 2021

Get weather details through Thanksgiving weekend in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook into early December with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App. Use the app in your travels, too!

Lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for at least the next five days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.

