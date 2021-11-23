Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: wintry winds

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a cold Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. A coat, scarf, and gloves can help you brace for wintry northerly winds which may gust over 25 mph at times. After early wind chills in the 20s, afternoon temperatures ought to not grow past the lower 50s despite plentiful sun.

Your First Alert Forecast continues with slackening winds and freezing low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s first thing Wednesday. Expect sunny 50s for Wednesday afternoon and, after another frosty and / or freezing morning Thursday, a gorgeous Thanksgiving afternoon with 60s. Friday presents the next chance for a shower: for now, a modest 30%.

Get weather details through Thanksgiving weekend in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook into early December with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App. Use the app in your travels, too!

Lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for at least the next five days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A fire rages on Bald Head Island Saturday night
Four homes destroyed in massive fire on Bald Head Island
At approximately 8:30 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire in the 100 block of East Westwood...
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Two years since that devastating crash, Trooper Chris Wooten and his wife Sharon have been...
Paralyzed trooper to be welcomed home in North Carolina two years after devastating crash

Latest News

Local, state leaders gather to discuss issues facing beach communities
Beach accesses damaged by Noreaster earlier this year are due to be repaired soon
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Nov. 22, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Nov. 22, 2021
Pleasure Island
Local, state leaders gather to discuss issues facing beach communities
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Nov. 22, 2021
First Alert Forecast: the coldest air of the fall season