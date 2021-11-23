Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants fidget toys for students to enjoy over the holidays

Fidget toys in Sensory bags. (Source: WOIO)
By Frances Weller
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one thing to fidget in the classroom. It’s another to fidget during holiday break. Ashley Castillo, a fourth grade teacher at Wilmington Preparatory Academy is hoping her students will use fidget toys while away from school so they’ll have something to do with their hands during idle time away from the classroom.

Castillo is asking for fidget kits through the DonorsChoose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies and projects.

“I’m trying to get my students their own little fidget kits so over break they can have something to do hands on,” Castillo says. “And also for my ADHD and ADD kids in the classroom as well to help them focus. If you can help out, that would be awesome.”

Castillo needs $602 to purchase the fidget kits. Once she’s fully funded through donations, DonorsChoose will purchase the toys and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Castillo’s project, click here.

