CFPUA: Protect plumbing ahead of freezing temps
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is recommending its customers take steps to protect their plumbing and irrigation systems, which can be damaged by a freeze.
A freeze warning for inland and coastal New Hanover County is in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, through 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.
“To help prevent pipes from bursting, drain water from outdoor plumbing and wrap pipes, or allow a trickle of water to run through the system,” CFPUA stated in a news release Tuesday. “In addition, temporarily turn off and drain irrigation systems.”
CFPUA also had the following recommendations:
- Customers concerned about indoor plumbing can drip faucets and open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate around pipes.
- If you have a backflow preventer, protect it with a fiberglass cover. Also, close the valves and drain water from the assembly. Just make sure to turn it back on in the spring.
