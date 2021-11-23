Senior Connect
Bald Head Island fire 911 calls: ‘I think we’ve been bombed’

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Calls poured into the 911 center after a huge fire quickly spread Saturday on Bald Head Island.

“This is Bald Head Island. I think we’ve been bombed,” a caller told a 911 dispatcher. “There’s fire like crazy. It’s awful.”

Three units in Lighthouse Landing and one home on North Bald Head Wynd were lost as a result of the fire.

Officials say a strong wind caused the fire to spread to nearby structures and threaten the surrounding area.

Another 911 caller in the area told dispatchers that he was trying to stop the fire from spreading with extinguishers.

“I’m on the No. 7 fairway on the back of the structure fire, and we have flames blowing over to back side of the golf course heading toward Dowitcher Trail right now,” the caller said. “And I have an extinguisher but I’m going to need more. If you can advised them if we can get fire extinguishers on Dowitcher Trail before this fire spreads to the houses on Dowitcher Trail.”

Officials say four firefighters suffered minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

