Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his 2-year-old son was handling went off.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his father in the back and killed him, St. Louis police say.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police found the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim’s 2-year-old son was handling a rifle when it went off.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police say there was also a woman in the home when the shooting happened. It is unclear whether she will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire rages on Bald Head Island Saturday night
Four homes destroyed in massive fire on Bald Head Island
For the Morenos, cooking a turkey is more than a day-long affair-- it's centered around family.
Wilmington family shares traditional Mexican turkey recipe ahead of Thanksgiving
The driver of a vehicle crashed while being chased by state troopers.
UPDATE: Suspect located, warrants obtained, following high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash
People gathering at Kure Beach pier for the annual holiday market
Kure Beach kicks off annual Holiday Market
New Hanover Boys Soccer Team
New Hanover High School boys soccer team wins state championship

Latest News

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
More than 20 adults and children were injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a...
Multiple dead, dozens injured after SUV drives through Christmas parade
Waukesha Fire Department took 11 adults and 12 children to area hospitals, but says there were...
Police: 'Some fatalities' after SUV drives into Christmas parade
Police say more than 20 people have been injured after a car drove into a Christmas parade.
Police: More than 20 people injured after car drives into Christmas parade