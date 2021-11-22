Senior Connect
Tiffany & Co. selling its most expensive piece ever

Tiffany Co. is rolling out their new Empire Diamond piece that is marked as its most expensive ever made.(Tiffany & Co)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - It could be all yours for around $20 million!

Tiffany & Co. Just unveiled its most-expensive piece of jewelry ever.

“The World’s Fair Necklace,” was revealed in Dubai on Sunday.

It features 180 carats of diamonds set in platinum and the centerpiece is an 80-carat oval, flawless, d-color “Empire Diamond.”

The Empire Diamond was ethically sourced in Botswana, cut and polished in Israel and set in Tiffany’s workshop in New York City.

The luxury retailer has not yet put a price on the necklace, but industry experts estimate the value of the piece to be between $20 million and $30 million.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

