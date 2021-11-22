Senior Connect
Sewage overflow of approx. 13,000 gallons reported in Carolina Shores

(WALB/ Gray TV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 13,000 gallons of untreated wastewater reached a tributary of Persimmon Swamp on Sunday, according to Brunswick County Public Utilities.

Officials say the sewage discharge took place at 1 County Way in Carolina Shores.

“The sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) began in the late morning of November 21, 2021, after a failure of an uninterrupted power supply (UPS). Staff was dispatched and discovered the overflow at approximately 1:30 p.m.,” Brunswick County Public Utilities stated in a news release. “Upon arrival staff immediately averted the overflow and replaced the faulty UPS.”

