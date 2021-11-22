Senior Connect
Get into the holiday spirit with Very Merry Mayfaire Christmas performances

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several performances are planned to get audiences into the holiday spirit.

A Very Merry Mayfaire Christmas opens Friday, Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 12.

The show, presented by Opera House Theatre Company, stars Brian Whitted and Nygel Robinson with Elizabeth Stovall (Miss North Carolina 2014), Jason Aycock and Bradley Barefoot.

Performances are inside the former Pier 1 building at Mayfaire Town Center.

Tickets are available here.

The group also has several performances of A Charlie Brown Christmas planned.

Daydreaming about what to do this holiday season? Join the Apprentice Theatre as they open A Charlie Brown Christmas...

Posted by Opera House Theatre Company on Saturday, November 20, 2021

Details can be found here.

