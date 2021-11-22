Get into the holiday spirit with Very Merry Mayfaire Christmas performances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several performances are planned to get audiences into the holiday spirit.

A Very Merry Mayfaire Christmas opens Friday, Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 12.

The show, presented by Opera House Theatre Company, stars Brian Whitted and Nygel Robinson with Elizabeth Stovall (Miss North Carolina 2014), Jason Aycock and Bradley Barefoot.

Performances are inside the former Pier 1 building at Mayfaire Town Center.

The group also has several performances of A Charlie Brown Christmas planned.

Daydreaming about what to do this holiday season? Join the Apprentice Theatre as they open A Charlie Brown Christmas... Posted by Opera House Theatre Company on Saturday, November 20, 2021

