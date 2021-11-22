First Alert Forecast: rain possible as a cold snap imminent

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features gorgeous fall weather across the Cape Fear Region for Thanksgiving Day. But to get there? Some significant twists and turns...

First, a sharp cold front will approach and pass Monday. Though this front will not tap substantial lower atmospheric moisture, its associated jet stream will be dynamic enough to encourage widespread clouds and patchy rain. Rain amounts will vary from zero in the places that miss the drops, obviously, to up to a couple of tenths of an inch in those neighborhoods that manage to grab a steady shower. Also expect temperatures in the 50s and 60s amid light to moderate west and northwest winds Monday.

Following the front, brace for the coldest air of the fall season Monday night through Wednesday! Have your coat and gloves handy and consider winterizing outdoor plumbing as dawns will have temperatures around 30 with an option for even lower wind chills. Afternoon readings will peak near 50 Tuesday and deep in the 50s Wednesday - numbers more typical for latter December versus latter November. Expect clear skies and brisk breezes through the period.

Get weather details through Thanksgiving weekend in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook through the end of November with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App. The app travels well, too!

Lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for at least the next five days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.