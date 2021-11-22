Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: the coldest air of the fall season

By Claire Fry
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast features gorgeous fall weather across the Cape Fear Region for Thanksgiving Day. But to get there? Some significant twists and turns...

Following the front that passed over us today, brace for the coldest air of the fall season through Wednesday! Have your coat and gloves handy and consider winterizing outdoor plumbing as dawns will have temperatures around 30 with an option for even lower wind chills. Afternoon readings will peak near 50 Tuesday and deep in the 50s Wednesday - numbers more typical for latter December versus latter November. Expect clear skies and brisk breezes through the period.

Get weather details through Thanksgiving weekend in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or, customize your location and extend your outlook through the end of November with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App. The app travels well, too!

Lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for at least the next five days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.

