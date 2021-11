WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews have responded to a house fire Monday morning in New Hanover County.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire in the 100 block of East Westwood Drive.

Firefighters had the fire under control shortly after 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

