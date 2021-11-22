Cities, counties issue holiday closing schedules, trash collection reminders

SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. (WECT) - While enjoying the holiday festivities, people should be aware that some services will be affected by the Thanksgiving holidays. Check back for updates.

Brunswick County

Brunswick County’s Solid Waste and Recycling division will operate under the following adjusted schedule:

Customers with a Thursday collection day will not have collection Thursday, Nov. 25, but should place their carts at the curb Saturday, Nov. 27 by 6 a.m. for pick up.

Those with a Friday curbside collection day will have normal collection service as usual; however, carts should be at the curb by 6 a.m. to ensure collection.

Brunswick County landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and reopen on a regular schedule Friday, Nov. 26.

Click here for utility (water/sewer) emergencies during holidays or after hours.

Pender County

All the Pender County Trash and Recycling Convenience Sites and the Transfer Station will close early on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. and remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.

Government offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Friday, Nov. 26, and will resume normal hours Monday, Nov. 29.

