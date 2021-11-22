Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

American, JetBlue ask court to toss US lawsuit against deal

FILE - A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, after landing, as an...
FILE - A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, after landing, as an American Airlines jet is seen parked at its gate at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. American Airlines and JetBlue Airways asked a federal judge Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, to dismiss a government lawsuit aimed at blocking a deal that lets the two airlines cooperate on service in the Northeast.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — American Airlines and JetBlue Airways asked a federal judge Monday to dismiss a government lawsuit aimed at blocking a deal that lets the two airlines cooperate on service in the Northeast.

Lawyers for the airlines said there is no evidence that letting the airlines work together has led to higher fares or reduced service. They said the airlines have already added new routes in the Northeast, creating more competition against Delta and United in the region.

The case is pending in federal district court in Boston.

Under the Trump administration, the Transportation Department allowed American and JetBlue to work together in setting schedules and service in New York and Boston. But shortly after the Biden administration came into power, the Justice Department began taking a new look at the deal.

In September, the Justice Department sued to block the American-JetBlue agreement, saying it will hurt consumers by reducing competition in key air-travel markets. They also argued the deal would make JetBlue less willing to compete against American in other parts of the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire rages on Bald Head Island Saturday night
Four homes destroyed in massive fire on Bald Head Island
For the Morenos, cooking a turkey is more than a day-long affair-- it's centered around family.
Wilmington family shares traditional Mexican turkey recipe ahead of Thanksgiving
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
At approximately 8:30 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire in the 100 block of East Westwood...
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

Christmas parade massacre suspect facing homicide charges.
Christmas parade massacre suspect facing homicide charges
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
LIVE: White House COVID response team holds briefing
This image released by NBC shows Peter Aykroyd during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live" in New...
Peter Aykroyd, Emmy nominated ‘SNL’ actor-writer, dead at 66
A fire rages on Bald Head Island Saturday night
Four homes destroyed in massive fire on Bald Head Island
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and ‘friendsgiving’