Wilmington gets ‘SNL’ shout-out with ‘Karaoke Recap’ skit
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington received a shout-out during Saturday’s episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with a skit titled ‘Karaoke Recap’ taking place at country-themed “Bixby’s Bar and Grill” in “Wilmington, N.C.”
The skit featured the week’s karaoke show highlights, airing on “Wilmington Cable Access” television.
It’s an idea the City of Wilmington is open to.
Saturday’s ‘SNL’ episode featured Simu Liu as the host, who filmed scenes of the upcoming film ‘One True Loves’ in Wilmington. The ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ star dropped in to play volleyball with the UNCW men’s club team while filming.
