New Hanover High School boys soccer team wins state championship

CARY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover High School boys soccer team won the NCHSAA 4A state championship Saturday night with a 3-0 win over Hough at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Aidan Payne scored two goals and Charlie Letson netted another in the shutout victory. The state championship is the school’s first in soccer.

The Wildcats finish with a 27-0-1 record behind head coach TJ Rennie.

