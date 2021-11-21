Kure Beach kicks off annual Holiday Market

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Holiday Market in Kure Beach kicked off on Saturday morning. Marking the start of the holiday season, and a perfect opportunity for shoppers to buy local.

“It’s been a rough couple of years, and just to support and shop and to keep that money in the local economy is a great, great way to spend your money,” said Recreation Director of Kure Beach Nikki Keely.

The market is located at the Kure Beach Ocean Front Park and Pavilion. For business owners like Jane Coleman, it’s about more than just selling her items.

“We just enjoy what we’re doing. We’re both retired and this is just a fun way to get out and meet people. The vendors are like our family. This is like a vendor reunion,” said Coleman.

Not only does the market have many vendors set up, they also have food trucks, a DJ playing all of the holiday classics, and even a donation drop off for Toys for Tots. Marking the beginning of a busy holiday season for local vendors.

“What’s it been like for us? It’s been great. Kure Beach has always been a very good market for us, and we enjoy all the holiday festivities,” said Cameron.

The market will be open again next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the last time this season.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.