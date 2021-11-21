Crews respond to massive fire on Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene of a fire in Bald Head Island.

The town says public safety is responding to a structure fire at Lighthouse Landing. According to a post by the town, multiple structures are involved.

The public is advised to stay out of the area. A tweet by the town says volunteers are on-scene and mutual aid is on the way.

WECT is working to confirm more details and will update this story as more information becomes available.

