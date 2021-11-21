Christmas trees in high demand this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the holidays inch closer, Christmas trees are in higher demand this usual this year. Local tree farms are opening up for business across southeastern North Carolina, including Barr Evergreens.

“We try to work with the local people, try to hire local people, and try to support everybody,” said manager Brad Jordan.

After a shortage in trees last year, Jordan says they are seeing a big increase in demand ahead of this season.

“And we can not react that quick to the sales. Because it takes ten to twelve years to get these trees grown and to the market, so we cant react to that. Again, I think there’s a twenty percent growth,” said Jordan.

Barr Evergreens has everything from trees to wreaths to get customers in the holiday spirit. Each tree is grown locally in the state of North Carolina. Bringing out many people to buy one of the first trees on their opening day.

“We’re going to watch some football, and decorate it, and have a good time. Put some lights up,” said members of the Monks family, the first customers Sunday morning.

Jordan says, they are expecting their best year yet.

“Again, there’s I think like a twenty percent growth in sales, so we are trying our best to get as many trees as we can in here. I wouldn’t say there is a shortage.”

Barr Evergreens is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.