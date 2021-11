WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the scores for the third round of the NCHSAA high school football state playoffs:

4A:

#18 Panther Creek 35 at #7 Hoggard 21

2A:

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill 21 at #2 East Duplin 17

#5 St. Pauls 38 at #4 Whiteville 36

1A:

#6 Pender 50 at #3 North Moore 12

