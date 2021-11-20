Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: staying dry w/ November temps ahead of next cold front

By Claire Fry
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features a cool Saturday evening with temperatures in the 50s. Warmer temperatures arrive heading into Sunday: afternoons feature a more optimistic shot at 60s with a few 70s Sunday and Monday afternoon.

A sharp, wintry cold front smacks highs back to around 50 by Tuesday with overnight lows near or below freezing for the first time this season. Chances for needed rain will remain slim through the period, peaking at 40% Monday.

We’re also keeping an eye on the bigger patterns developing across the Midwest and Northeast, as a developing nor’easter could bring about some weather delays for those venturing out ahead of Thanksgiving.

Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington features a look at Thanksgiving and Black Friday right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Whether you’re traveling or staying local, remember you can customize your location and extend your outlook through the whole holiday weekend with your WECT Weather App.

New tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin right through early next week. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

