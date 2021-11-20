First Alert Forecast: mainly dry and seasonably mild ahead of next cold front

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Glad you made it to the weekend! Your First Alert Forecast features a cold Saturday morning with daybreak temperatures in the 30s and possibly a frost layer in some corners. The afternoons feature a more optimistic shot at 60s with a few 70s Saturday, Sunday and Monday afternoon respectively.

A sharp, wintry cold front smacks highs back to around 50 by Tuesday with overnight lows near or below freezing for the first time this season. Chances for needed rain will remain slim through the period, peaking at 40% Monday.

We’re also keeping an eye on the bigger patterns developing across the Midwest and Northeast, as a developing nor’easter could bring about some weather delays for those venturing out ahead of Thanksgiving.

Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington features a look at Thanksgiving and Black Friday right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Whether you’re traveling or staying local, remember you can customize your location and extend your outlook through the whole holiday weekend with your WECT Weather App.

New tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin right through early next week. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.

