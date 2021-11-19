Senior Connect
Wilmington’s Northside neighborhood to benefit from 80 trees

Volunteers planted trees along 4th St in downtown Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees in partnership with TD Bank will plant 80 trees in Wilmington’s Northside neighborhood this Saturday, November 20.

“We are grateful that TD Bank, together with the Arbor Day Foundation, are supporting our efforts to enhance neighborhoods lacking a tree canopy,” said Connie Parker, founder and executive director of Alliance for Cape Fear Trees.

TD Bank selected the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees to receive a 2021 TD Tree Days grant to fund the trees

The community-based TD Tree Days was formed in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to expand urban forests and green spaces in low-to moderate-income neighborhoods.

Planting trees is about more than beautification; research studies have shown that planting trees in urban communities improve environmental quality by helping keep the streets cooler.

Studies have documented the urgency of planting trees in low-income communities.  American Forests, a Washington, D.C.-based conservation nonprofit, released a nationwide analysis earlier this year showing that low-income neighborhoods and communities of color have significantly less tree canopy. Those areas also are more likely to suffer from the urban heat island effect caused by a lack of shade and an abundance of heat-absorbing asphalt. Heat islands can be as much as 10 degrees hotter than surrounding neighborhoods.

