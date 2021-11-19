Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UPDATE: One person taken to hospital from fire on S. Cardinal Dr.

Crews responded to S. Cardinal Drive shortly before 3 p.m.
Crews responded to S. Cardinal Drive shortly before 3 p.m.(WFD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person and a dog were pulled from a structure fire on South Cardinal Drive Friday afternoon; the person was transported to hospital.

Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire on S. Cardinal Drive shortly before 3 p.m.

According to a follow-up tweet, firefighters had the fire under control shortly after 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Gates (left) and Thomas Blyth (right) are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter,...
Suspects in deadly wreck make first court appearances
Cash 5 ticket worth more than $710,000 sold to lottery player in Wilmington
Roxboro Cook Out
Plans submitted for Cookout on Market St.
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Jack Hobbs spent less than four months as Town Administrator.
Sunset Beach Town Administrator fired for cause just months after being hired

Latest News

Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
SBI releases name of man killed in officer-involved shooting
In May, members of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church served law enforcement personnel and...
FREE Thanksgiving dinners offered at Wilmington church
SKY TRACKER: A look over Freeman Park
Carolina Beach Council approves purchase of Freeman Park properties
The driver of a vehicle crashed while being chased by state troopers.
Troopers searching for suspect who crashed following high-speed pursuit