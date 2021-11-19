UPDATE: One person taken to hospital from fire on S. Cardinal Dr.
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person and a dog were pulled from a structure fire on South Cardinal Drive Friday afternoon; the person was transported to hospital.
Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire on S. Cardinal Drive shortly before 3 p.m.
According to a follow-up tweet, firefighters had the fire under control shortly after 3 p.m.
