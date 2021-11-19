UPDATE: One person taken to hospital from fire on S. Cardinal Dr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person and a dog were pulled from a structure fire on South Cardinal Drive Friday afternoon; the person was transported to hospital.

Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire on S. Cardinal Drive shortly before 3 p.m.

According to a follow-up tweet, firefighters had the fire under control shortly after 3 p.m.

