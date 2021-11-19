Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+

The U.S. is opening COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all adults, and urging them for anyone 50 and...
The U.S. is opening COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all adults, and urging them for anyone 50 and older.(KTIV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is opening COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all adults, and urging them for anyone 50 and older.

The decision Friday seeks to simplify what has been a confusing list of who’s eligible.

Now for anyone 18 or older, the only requirement is to be at least six months past their last dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months past the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The government is trying to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge with upcoming holiday travel.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Gates (left) and Thomas Blyth (right) are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter,...
Suspects in deadly wreck make first court appearances
Cash 5 ticket worth more than $710,000 sold to lottery player in Wilmington
Roxboro Cook Out
Plans submitted for Cookout on Market St.
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Jack Hobbs spent less than four months as Town Administrator.
Sunset Beach Town Administrator fired for cause just months after being hired

Latest News

FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
FILE - Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in...
Wildfires torched up to a fifth of all giant sequoia trees
Defendant Billy Chemirmir listens to motions and language being discussed and sent to the jury...
Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
People gather outside Hinkley High School in Aurora, Colo., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021., where...
Police: 3 students shot in Denver-area school parking lot