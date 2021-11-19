Senior Connect
Troopers searching for suspect who crashed following high-speed pursuit

The driver of a vehicle crashed while being chased by state troopers.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement officers are searching for a driver involved in a high-speed chase that resulted in the suspect’s vehicle crashing into a fence along River Road Friday afternoon.

According to troopers with the State Highway Patrol, the chase began when a black Infiniti approaching a checkpoint on River Road sped off as a trooper approached. The trooper was dragged by the suspect’s vehicle for around 10 to 15 feet, but was not injured.

The driver crashed into a fence near Snow’s Cut Park, about three miles from the checkpoint’s location, and took off on foot.

The suspect faces charges for assault on a law enforcement officer, speeding to elude arrest, resisting arrest, aggressive driving, driving with a suspended license, driving while license revoked, damage to property, speeding 130 in a 45 mph zone and felony hit and run.

A passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

