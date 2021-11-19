Senior Connect
SBI releases name of man killed in officer-involved shooting

Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of a man that the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says was fatally shot during a hostage situation Tuesday.

According to the SBI, 43-year-old Henry Timberlake Duncan was killed in the incident.

The SBI identified the NHCSO deputies who fired their weapons as J. Cranford, 35, and T. Spell, 30.

The sheriff’s office says it responded to the 900 block of Bozeman Road Tuesday shortly after 8 p.m. after a report of a 9-year-old-girl being taken from her home at knifepoint.

“Deputies arrived on scene and observed the suspect in the front yard, holding a knife to the child’s throat and making threatening statements,” a sheriff’s office news release states. “Deputies observed that the female child had cuts to her neck and head area. Deputies also located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the yard. He was transported to NHRMC with life threatening injuries.”

According to officials, the Emergency Response Team was called in to negotiate with the suspect.

“Emergency Response Team negotiators observed the suspect stating he planned on injuring the child again,” the news release states. “Emergency Response Team operators were able to rescue the child, who was transported to NHRMC for her wounds. She is stable but facing additional surgeries for her injuries.”

The new release states that the suspect suffered a fatal gunshot wound, and that the “officer-involved shooting” is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.

On Friday, the SBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

