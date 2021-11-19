Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Inflation and severe weather expected to impact coffee prices

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trouble is brewing for coffee lovers and that next cup of magic java beans may cost a little more, thanks to inflation and extreme weather.

Coffee prices have jumped to the highest level since 2012, causing a panic in the financial market.

Part of the problem is a severe drought and frost conditions that are currently sweeping across Brazil, which is the world’s largest coffee supplier.

The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across...
The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across Brazil.(CNN)

The consumer inflation report shows there is some good news.

Although coffee prices are rising, they haven’t increased as much as other items.

Starbucks and other companies buy products far in advance, which allows them to keep prices in check, for now.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Gates (left) and Thomas Blyth (right) are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter,...
Suspects in deadly wreck make first court appearances
Cash 5 ticket worth more than $710,000 sold to lottery player in Wilmington
Roxboro Cook Out
Plans submitted for Cookout on Market St.
Jack Hobbs spent less than four months as Town Administrator.
Sunset Beach Town Administrator fired for cause just months after being hired
The Wilmington Midwest Express rail service will provide a more direct connection between...
New rail connection will expedite shipping container delivery from Wilmington to the Midwest

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
Jury begins deliberations in ‘Unite the Right’ civil trial
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare
President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy, Harris briefly in power