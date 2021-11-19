Senior Connect
Hope Harbor Giving Tree helps children of domestic violence

“These kids are very unselfish,” she said. “They don’t ask for xboxes and tvs and things like that. It’s the little things in life that are making them happy.”(WECT)
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Floor Coverings International is collecting gifts to support Hope Harbor, a domestic violence shelter in Brunswick County. They are collecting items for the 3rd annual Hope Giving Tree. The tree has a tag that represents every child. Every tag has the child’s age, gender, shoe size, clothing size, coat size, items the child may need, and the gifts they are asking for.

“Hope Harbor is a very well-known place here in Brunswick County but is often forgotten because of its privacy. We want to make all the children’s wishes come true again this year, " said Kimberly Lewis, Office Manager Floor Coverings International.

Last year there were 60 children on the tree. The goal is to grant 3 Christmas wishes of each child. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Hope Giving Tree helped 80 children. “We also had such gracious donations that we were able to give the mothers/fathers a gift as well,” said Lewis.

So far this year there are 68 children and they expect to receive more over the next few weeks.

Anyone who wants to help can go to Floor Coverings International at 4902 Main Street, Shallotte to adopt an angel from the Hope Giving Tree. Donations will be collected until December 23. Or call Kimberly at 910-575-5248 or email .

