Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

FREE Thanksgiving dinners offered at Wilmington church

In May, members of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church served law enforcement personnel and...
In May, members of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church served law enforcement personnel and first responders in Ocean Springs. The church prides itself on a strong outreach program
By Frances Weller
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington church is reaching out to the community this holiday season. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will provide meals to go on Thanksgiving Day. The drive-thru service will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25.

“Our Helping Hands Ministry, of Macedonia Baptist Church, wants to lend you a helping hand,” says Pastor Terry Henry. “Let us provide your Thanksgiving meal to go.”

While the meals are free, reservations are required and must be made by Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. Anyone interested in picking up a meal should call 910-251-8772.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is located at 4925 New Centre Dr.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Gates (left) and Thomas Blyth (right) are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter,...
Suspects in deadly wreck make first court appearances
Cash 5 ticket worth more than $710,000 sold to lottery player in Wilmington
Roxboro Cook Out
Plans submitted for Cookout on Market St.
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Jack Hobbs spent less than four months as Town Administrator.
Sunset Beach Town Administrator fired for cause just months after being hired

Latest News

“These kids are very unselfish,” she said. “They don’t ask for xboxes and tvs and things like...
Hope Giving Tree helps children of domestic violence
Volunteers planted trees along 4th St in downtown Wilmington
Wilmington’s Northside neighborhood to benefit from 80 trees
CFCC Manufacturing Day Expo
Connecting employers with skilled workers at the CFCC Manufacturing Day Expo
Giving Tuesday
WECT partnering with Harrelson Center for Giving Tuesday event