FREE Thanksgiving dinners offered at Wilmington church

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington church is reaching out to the community this holiday season. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will provide meals to go on Thanksgiving Day. The drive-thru service will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25.

“Our Helping Hands Ministry, of Macedonia Baptist Church, wants to lend you a helping hand,” says Pastor Terry Henry. “Let us provide your Thanksgiving meal to go.”

While the meals are free, reservations are required and must be made by Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. Anyone interested in picking up a meal should call 910-251-8772.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is located at 4925 New Centre Dr.

