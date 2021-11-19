First Alert Forecast: nippy November winds...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features a chilly Friday night across the Cape Fear Region. Readings will dive through the 50s and 40s after the 5:04 p.m. sunset, make sure you keep your jacket handy for any evening plans!

Your First Alert Forecast continues with a cold Saturday morning with daybreak temperatures in the 30s and possibly a frost layer in some corners. Expect daytime temperatures to moderate through the 60s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday before a sharp, wintry cold front smacks highs back to around 50 by Tuesday. Chances for needed rain will remain slim through the period, peaking at 40% Monday.

Get weather details up to Thanksgiving in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook through the whole holiday weekend with your WECT Weather App. And remember, the app travels well, too!

Lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin right through this weekend. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.