Boil water advisory issued for Lake Waccamaw Water System consumers

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Lake Waccamaw has issued a boil water advisory for consumers of the Lake Waccamaw Water System after a contractor installing internet hit a water line.

The leaking water main near 1604 E. Old Hwy 74/76 is causing low pressure and outages, which increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the system.

The advisory is issued from James Avenue continuing to 1604 E. Old Hwy 74/76, which includes James Avenue, Bingham Lane, Wananish Avenue, Fire Tower Road and East Columbus High School.

Affected residents should boil all water used for human consumption (drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, food prep) for one minute prior to use, or use bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

