Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for Lake Waccamaw Water System consumers

The leaking water main near 1604 E. Old Hwy 74/76 is causing low pressure and outages, which...
The leaking water main near 1604 E. Old Hwy 74/76 is causing low pressure and outages, which increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the system.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Lake Waccamaw has issued a boil water advisory for consumers of the Lake Waccamaw Water System after a contractor installing internet hit a water line.

The leaking water main near 1604 E. Old Hwy 74/76 is causing low pressure and outages, which increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the system.

The advisory is issued from James Avenue continuing to 1604 E. Old Hwy 74/76, which includes James Avenue, Bingham Lane, Wananish Avenue, Fire Tower Road and East Columbus High School.

Affected residents should boil all water used for human consumption (drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, food prep) for one minute prior to use, or use bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Gates (left) and Thomas Blyth (right) are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter,...
Suspects in deadly wreck make first court appearances
Cash 5 ticket worth more than $710,000 sold to lottery player in Wilmington
Roxboro Cook Out
Plans submitted for Cookout on Market St.
Jack Hobbs spent less than four months as Town Administrator.
Sunset Beach Town Administrator fired for cause just months after being hired
The Wilmington Midwest Express rail service will provide a more direct connection between...
New rail connection will expedite shipping container delivery from Wilmington to the Midwest

Latest News

“These kids are very unselfish,” she said. “They don’t ask for xboxes and tvs and things like...
Hope Giving Tree helps children of domestic violence
Reporters Nick Ochsner of WBTV (left) and Michael Graff of Axios Charlotte, are guests on the...
Nick Ochsner & Michael Graff: Documenting what led to the 2018 election fraud scandal in Bladen County (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
Volunteers planted trees along 4th St in downtown Wilmington
Wilmington’s Northside neighborhood to benefit from 80 trees
North Carolina's newest soccer team visits Wilmington
North Carolina's newest soccer team visits Wilmington