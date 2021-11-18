Senior Connect
WPD arrests, charges two men involved in deadly wreck

Jail cell (Source: WAFB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police arrested and charged two men Wednesday in connection with a recent three-vehicle crash on Market Street where a man died.

WPD Traffic Unit investigated the incident that happened at Market Street and Station Road on November 7, 2021.

25-year-old Thomas James Blyth and 43-year-old William Riley Gates are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Driving to Endanger, and Exceeding the Posted Speed.

WPD’s investigation revealed that the two drivers were involved in a road rage incident that resulted in the crash that killed the driver of the other vehicle.

Both men are currently being held under a $100,000 secured bond at the NHCSO detention center.

The incident resulted in the death of 79-year-old Peter Anstatt from Wilmington who died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Residents call for change after fatal crash at intersection

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

