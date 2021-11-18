WECT partnering with Harrelson Center for Giving Tuesday event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT is partnering with The Harrelson Center for this year’s “I Live Here. I Give Here” onsite Giving Tuesday event, Nov. 30. WECT’s Frances Weller will feature local non-profits in all newscasts throughout the day.

More than 30 non-profit organizations will be present in the Center’s new event venue, Plaza on Princess, with displays and staff. Live performances will be staged in the Plaza’s outdoor courtyard; food trucks will serve throughout the day, and tours of the Harrelson Center are scheduled for mid-day.

More than 125 non-profits also will participate virtually via sharecapefear.org, a platform that enables shopping for wish-list items, monetary donations and volunteer commitments.

Giving Tuesday is celebrated nationally as a day to drive charitable giving following Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

“We are so excited to welcome everyone here on Giving Tuesday, with this in-person celebration of common goodness and community greatness,” said Meade Van Pelt, executive director of The Harrelson Center. “After nearly two years of virtual events, the Center’s 30 partners are eager to engage with people face-to-face, sharing their missions, wish-lists and volunteer needs, as well as achievements and measurable impact on our city.”

The non-profits onsite with displays and staff address the Cape Fear region’s most pressing issues: education, housing, crisis response, health care, food insecurity, youth enrichment, career readiness and social justice.

Among the scheduled performances:

Theatre for All will host an open-mic, featuring members of their performance company, all of whom have a disability.

Coastal BUDS, which supports people with Down syndrome, will present the Sno Cones, a singing ensemble

Turning the Wheel will host a creative play pop-up, an improvisational movement exercise.

Perry Smith is hosting a drumming circle

Young Scientists Academy will showcase their youth ambassadors with interactive science experiments and activities.

Food trucks are scheduled for breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m.; lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and dinner from 4 to 6 p.m.

All participating non-profits can be found on sharecapefear.org, where one can search by organization name, who is helped, or cause addressed. Each non-profit can also offer links to shop, donate or volunteer.

Community Spotlight: Giving Tuesday on WECT is sponsored by Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center

