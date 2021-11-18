Senior Connect
Southport to receive $7.8 million for infrastructure repairs from state budget

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - When Governor Roy Cooper signs the compromise budget bill into law, $7.8 million will be allocated to Southport to help with some infrastructure improvements.

The city will use $5 million to help stabilize the waterfront following damage from recent storms.

The remaining funds will help pay for the paving of Howe Street.

“I appreciate the multiple conversations and communication our state legislators have had with me on this and other issues,” said Mayor Joe Pat Hatem. “I look forward to our continued working relationship and thank them for their leadership and advocacy for Southport.”

The money will be in the form of a grant from the state department of public safety.

