Plans submitted for Cookout on Market St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted to the City of Wilmington for a Cookout restaurant on Market Street.

According to information submitted to the city’s planning department, the restaurant would be located at 4195 Market Street across from the intersection with Cinema Dr. A Wells Fargo Bank previously operated at the site.

Plans state that the parking lot will continue to have access to both Market Street and Princess Place Drive.

Wilmington currently has three Cookout locations - two on S. College Road and one on Carolina Beach Road.

According to the City of Wilmington website, a date has not been set at this time for the Technical Review Committee to consider the plans.

