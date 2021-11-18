New rail connection will expedite shipping container delivery from Wilmington to the Midwest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday the launch of the Wilmington Midwest Express, a daily direct rail connection to the Midwest from Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

The new service will expedite shipping containers from North Carolina’s Ports, including Wilmington, via the Carolina Connector Intermodal Rail Terminal at Rocky Mount, while reducing customer transit costs and emissions.

“The Wilmington Midwest Express will positively impact our customers by providing a more direct connection between shippers and consumers,” said Brian E. Clark, Executive Director. “This new service provides a competitive advantage in a time when supply chain issues are impacting ports across the United States.”

The Express connection will provide a five-day connection to Chicago and Northwest Ohio, and a seven-day connection to St. Louis, which will be the fastest ship-to-rail freight service on the east coast.

