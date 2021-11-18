Senior Connect
More than 1 million COVID patients may not have regained sense of smell, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Researchers are studying what they’re calling an “emerging public health concern” connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JAMA Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery published new research on Thursday that focused on COVID patients who lost their sense of smell and taste after contracting the virus.

The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either lost or had a change in their sense of smell.

For some, the change has lasted for more than six months.

Most recover their sense of smell eventually, but the study suggests some may never do so.

The study calls for more research into the long-term loss of a sense of smell.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

