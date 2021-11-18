Senior Connect
ILM Airport: Letter of agreement between FAA and military forthcoming

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After ILM was made aware that several F-18s passed across the Cape Fear Region earlier Thursday, airport officials issued an update.

While a letter of agreement between the FAA and the military is being prepared, it was brought to ILM’s attention that some were unfamiliar with the noise abatement initiative. Officials want the community to know they are working with their partners to improve lines of communication to keep everyone informed.

“Once the Letter of Agreement is finalized, the Air Traffic Control Tower will have better operational control over noise sensitive issues,” stated the updated release.

Residents say military jets using runways at ILM didn’t follow federal regulations

