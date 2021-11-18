Governor signs state budget hours after House gives final approval

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper quickly signed the state budget bill, just hours after it received final approval from state lawmakers.

The House this morning overwhelmingly approved North Carolina’s first state budget in three years.

By a 104-10 vote, lawmakers sent the $25.9 billion spending plan to Gov. Cooper.

On Wednesday, the House gave initial approval to the budget by the same margin.

A working budget was stalled after months of back and forth negotiations between the Republican-controlled General Assembly and the Democratic governor.

Included in the budget are pay raises for teachers and other state employees, and money to construct a new building for the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.

“Funding for high speed internet, our universities and community colleges, clean air and drinking water and desperately needed pay increases for teachers and state employees are all critical for our state to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

