Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Governor signs state budget hours after House gives final approval

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.(Governor Roy Cooper's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper quickly signed the state budget bill, just hours after it received final approval from state lawmakers.

The House this morning overwhelmingly approved North Carolina’s first state budget in three years.

By a 104-10 vote, lawmakers sent the $25.9 billion spending plan to Gov. Cooper.

On Wednesday, the House gave initial approval to the budget by the same margin.

A working budget was stalled after months of back and forth negotiations between the Republican-controlled General Assembly and the Democratic governor.

Included in the budget are pay raises for teachers and other state employees, and money to construct a new building for the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement, emergency crews respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Sheriff’s office: Hostage situation ends in officer-involved shooting
Tyler Kendrick Martin
New Hanover Co. deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges
William Gates (left) and Thomas Blyth (right) are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter,...
Suspects in deadly wreck make first court appearances
Hadley and Gentry Eddings with their son, Dobbs  (Source: Family)
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Children killed in box truck crash
Richard Bryant stopped at the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood, bought a 20X The Cash...
Riegelwood man wins $250,000 in scratch-off game

Latest News

Biden and wife will visit Fort Bragg on Monday
More than $283 million dollars to help deepen Wilmington’s Harbor is included in a ‘compromise...
‘Compromise Budget’ proposal includes $283 million to support deepening Wilmington Harbor
Commissioner Sykes proposed a resolution to oppose the new federal rule forcing some employers...
UPDATE: Commissioners support resolution to oppose OSHA vaccine regulation
(Source: Office of Thom Tillis)
Sen. Tillis praises infrastructure bill as “big win for North Carolina”