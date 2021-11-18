Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: two sharp cold fronts before Thanksgiving

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a balmy Thursday across the Cape Fear Region with 70s for high temperatures. Just ahead of a cold front, skies will be variably cloudy, a passing sprinkle, shower, or downpour is possible in a few spots, and breezes will flow from the southwest.

By daybreak Friday, the cold front will have passed and winds will have shifted to the northwest. Expect a dry and cooler day with early temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s instead of 70s. And keep your weekend plans intact as seasonably crisp conditions will support you then!

Another cold front - a very strong one - is likely to pass early in the week of Thanksgiving. Tuesday temperatures, for example, will operate in the nippy 30s and 40s, to, at most, 50s. Needed rain showers are possible, but not a guarantee, in the transition, with chances of 10% Sunday night, 30% Monday, and 10% Monday night.

Catch even more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook to Thanksgiving weekend with your WECT Weather App!

Lastly: new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin right through this weekend.

