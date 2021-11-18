First Alert Forecast: first of two pre-Thanksgiving cold fronts arrives tonight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello late on this Thursday! Just ahead of a cold front, skies will be variably cloudy, a passing sprinkle, shower, or downpour is possible in a few spots, and breezes will shift to the north once the front passes by. Clouds should gradually decrease just in time for the early Friday morning near-total lunar eclipse just after 4 AM.

Clouds and stray showers will be in the process of departing the Cape Fear Region as a near-total lunar eclipse peaks in the wee hours of Friday. The moon will take on a rusty hue and, yes, "I'm sayin' there's a chance" you'll be able to see it! pic.twitter.com/xV9NwjAtLm — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) November 18, 2021

By daybreak Friday, the cold front will have passed and winds will have shifted to the northwest. Expect a dry and cooler day with early temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s instead of 70s. And keep your weekend plans intact as seasonably crisp conditions will support you then!

Another cold front - a very strong one - is likely to pass early in the week of Thanksgiving. Tuesday temperatures, for example, will operate in the nippy 30s and 40s, to, at most, 50s. Needed rain showers are possible, but not a guarantee, in the transition, with chances of 10% Sunday night, 30% Monday, and 10% Monday night.

Drought continues its slow expansion across the Carolinas. Evaporation rates are low this time of year, which helps, but a uniform soaking rain would be most helpful. pic.twitter.com/8VX2cLSSez — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) November 18, 2021

Lastly: new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin right through this weekend.

