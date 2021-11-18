Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

EPA Science Advisory Board to review health effects of PFAS

By Zach Solon
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - This week, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that its Science Advisory Board will study the health effects of certain PFAS chemicals. The agency says the board will review new documents that study the health impacts of PFOA and PFOS, the legacy compounds replaced by GenX.

The EPA hopes to set new health advisories and eventually establish regulations for both PFOA and PFOS in drinking water and wastewater across the country. The agency says new scientific data shows that negative health effects from these chemicals may actually happen at much lower levels of exposure than previously thought.

Right now, the EPA has a health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS in drinking water. While it remains to be seen if that number will change and what it could be changed to, Vaughn Hagerty with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says the levels of these chemicals in the Cape Fear River are already low.

“This is where we have some good news, I think,” said Hagerty. “We have technology already at the Sweeney water treatment plant that already does a pretty decent job of reducing the levels that are there. Like the most recent tests that we saw for PFOS was two parts per trillion and PFOA was three parts per trillion.”

The EPA says it will move as quickly as it can to issue updated health advisories. The new infrastructure law signed by President Biden includes $10 billion to help communities clean up PFAS and other contaminants in the water.

You can read the EPA’s full release here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement, emergency crews respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Sheriff’s office: Hostage situation ends in officer-involved shooting
Mary Hamilton and her dog, Penny
‘My grandmother was sitting there, suffering:’ Driver charged in wreck that killed 76-year-old woman
Tyler Kendrick Martin
New Hanover Co. deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges
In this investigative series, WHQR details the crisis gripping the Wilmington Housing Authority
UPDATE: Who’s responsible for the mold issues and mismanagement by the housing authority that leaves hundreds of residents displaced?
Hadley and Gentry Eddings with their son, Dobbs  (Source: Family)
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Children killed in box truck crash

Latest News

EPA asks science advisory board to review health effects of PFOA and PFOS
EPA asks science advisory board to review health effects of PFOA and PFOS
Hadley and Gentry Eddings with their son, Dobbs  (Source: Family)
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Children killed in box truck crash
In this investigative series, WHQR details the crisis gripping the Wilmington Housing Authority
UPDATE: Who’s responsible for the mold issues and mismanagement by the housing authority that leaves hundreds of residents displaced?
Mold issues and mismanagement by housing authority leave hundreds of residents displaced
Hundreds of residents displaced by mold struggle to get answers