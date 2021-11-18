Senior Connect
Connecting employers with skilled workers at the CFCC Manufacturing Day Expo

By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 20 employers are expected to attend the CFCC Manufacturing Day Expo. The expo will offer high school, middle school, CFCC students, and the public the opportunity to connect with local manufacturing employers and learn about job training programs available at CFCC.

“Through CFCC’s career and technical and workforce development programs, individuals have the opportunity to train for a high-paying, rewarding career,” said CFCC Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development, John Downing.” By 2030, 4 million manufacturing jobs will be needed nationwide. CFCC is here to connect students with these jobs and employers with qualified, skilled workers.”

Here’s the list of employers:

• Acme Smoked Fish

• American Skin

• ATMC

• Cape Fear Catamarans

• Ceramic Dental Brackets

• Corning

• Feller Power Cords

• Flow Sciences

• GE Hitachi Nuclear

• GE Aviation

• Highland Roofing Company

• HSM Machine Works

• Master Machining

• Mojotone

• PaperFoam USA

• Polyhose

• Southern Industrial

• Sturdy Corp.

• Triosim

• Wilmington Grill

• Yogasleep

