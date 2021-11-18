Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cash 5 ticket worth more than $710,000 sold to lottery player in Wilmington

(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, someone in Wilmington is $716,501 richer.

A Carolina Cash 5 ticket, which matched all five numbers last night, was purchased by a lottery player in Wilmington, according to a tweet from lottery officials.

The tweet states that the ticket was purchased online.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement, emergency crews respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Sheriff’s office: Hostage situation ends in officer-involved shooting
Tyler Kendrick Martin
New Hanover Co. deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges
Hadley and Gentry Eddings with their son, Dobbs  (Source: Family)
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Children killed in box truck crash
William Gates (left) and Thomas Blyth (right) are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter,...
WPD arrests, charges two men involved in deadly wreck
Richard Bryant stopped at the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood, bought a 20X The Cash...
Riegelwood man wins $250,000 in scratch-off game

Latest News

CFCC Manufacturing Day Expo
Connecting employers with skilled workers at the CFCC Manufacturing Day Expo
State budget will provide $7.8 million for Southport infrastructure repairs
Southport to receive $7.8 million for infrastructure repairs from state budget
Bestselling author and Bolton native, Jason Mott, discussed his new novel "Hell of a Book" with...
Bestselling author and Bolton native Jason Mott wins National Book Award
Best-selling local author wins national book award for fiction
Best-selling local author wins national book award for fiction