Cash 5 ticket worth more than $710,000 sold to lottery player in Wilmington
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, someone in Wilmington is $716,501 richer.
A Carolina Cash 5 ticket, which matched all five numbers last night, was purchased by a lottery player in Wilmington, according to a tweet from lottery officials.
The tweet states that the ticket was purchased online.
