Cash 5 ticket worth more than $710,000 sold to lottery player in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, someone in Wilmington is $716,501 richer.

A Carolina Cash 5 ticket, which matched all five numbers last night, was purchased by a lottery player in Wilmington, according to a tweet from lottery officials.

The tweet states that the ticket was purchased online.

Last night, one lucky player won big playing Carolina #Cash5, winning the jackpot of $716,501 after matching all 5 numbers! The winning #NCLottery player in #Wilmington, NC purchased their ticket through Online Play. Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/FnMm0rCNwj — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) November 18, 2021

