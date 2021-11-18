Bestselling author and Bolton native Jason Mott wins National Book Award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bestselling author and Bolton native Jason Mott won the National Book Award in fiction for his novel, “Hell of a Book.”

The book follows the story of an African-American author who sets out on a cross-country book tour to promote his bestselling novel. It also tells the story of Soot, a young Black boy living in a rural town in the recent past, and The Kid, a child who appears to the author on his tour. The novel explores racism, police violence, family and love. WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski interviewed Mott when the book was released this summer.

Mott, who earned a BFA in Fiction and MFA in Poetry from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, also authored “The Returned,” “The Wonder of All Things,” and “The Crossing.” “The Returned” was adapted by Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, along with Brillstein Entertainment and ABC as “Resurrection,” which ran for two seasons.

Mott said in his acceptance speech he was “overwhelmed” by the win.

“I would like to dedicate this award to all the other mad kids, to all the outsiders, the weirdos, the bullied, the ones so strange that they had no choice but to be misunderstood by the world and by those around them,” he said. “The ones who, in spite of this, refuse to outgrow their imagination, refused to abandon their dreams and refused to deny, diminish their identity or their truth or their loves, unlike so many others.”

The National Book Award is a prestigious literary prize that can boost book sales and catapult an author’s career. The ceremony was held remotely for a second year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The full awards ceremony can be seen here.

Learn more about Mott here.

