WPD is searching for a suspected arsonist

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for a suspected arsonist in connection with a mobile home fire Tuesday evening.

WPD officers responded to a call about a mobile home fire in the 6500 block of Greenville Loop Rd. around 6:47 p.m. Tuesday evening.

All occupants of the home escaped without injuries.

As of 10 p.m. officers were reported to be actively searching the area for 39-year-old Luis Alberto Rebolledo Sanchez of Wilmington.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him as he is considered dangerous and should call 911 immediately.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a yellow construction long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a hat. The suspect also has a backpack and fresh scratches on his hands and face. He was last seen on foot, unknown direction of travel.

Arrest warrants are pending.

