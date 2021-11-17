Senior Connect
Wilmington City Council approves funds for affordable housing complex

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City leaders voted unanimously Tuesday night to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund a proposed affordable housing complex.

The affordable housing units will be built where the Starway Flea Market currently operates.

Council approved $3.5 million to be used toward the units.

The proposed development includes one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments that will cost less than $1,000 a month for rent.

This is a big step for people struggling to find affordable housing.

“...and try to make it so people like me, who are hourly wage workers would still be able to live here, while working here. Because sometimes your job requires you to live in Wilmington and it’s kind of hard to rent a $1500 a month apartment, when, you know, you don’t make that kind of money,” said Wilmington resident Francesca Waddell.

Although the funds have been approved, it could be a while before the project takes shape.

City council members say with current construction and labor delays, it could take longer than anticipated.

