UNCW’s mask guidelines to remain in place through December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW announced Wednesday its face covering guidelines and other safety measures would remain in place through the end of the calendar year.

The decision made by the university’s leadership team was based on CDC and North Carolina DHHS guidelines, UNC System policies, state vaccination rate, and the level of transmission in North Carolina.

The indoor face covering guidelines apply to students, faculty, staff and visitors.

While UNCW does not require face coverings for general outdoor activities, face coverings may be required or strongly recommended for large gatherings. Please see specific event information for guidance and/or signage.

Vaccination is encouraged to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The next clinic is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. in the Student Health Center. All three vaccines and boosters will be available.

COVID-19 protocols for the spring semester will be shared when updates are available.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.