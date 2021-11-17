Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Target avoids labor shortage, sees low turnover

Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.
Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target doesn’t seem to be having the same staffing shortage issues plaguing other retailers.

The company says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.

Target revealed Wednesday that its turnover rate for hourly workers was lower this year than in 2019.

The company is also adding 100,000 temporary employees for the busy holiday season.

Pay rate begins at $15 an hour, and workers are eligible to receive spot bonuses for working during a lockdown.

Target says it is focused on keeping current staffers by offering flexible schedules and more training.

Pay for store employees who work weekends has also increased from now until Christmas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement, emergency crews respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Sheriff’s office: Hostage situation ends in officer-involved shooting
Mary Hamilton and her dog, Penny
‘My grandmother was sitting there, suffering:’ Driver charged in wreck that killed 76-year-old woman
In this investigative series, WHQR details the crisis gripping the Wilmington Housing Authority
Mold issues and mismanagement by housing authority leave hundreds of residents displaced
According to the WPD, detectives arrested 22-year-old Tyaan Murray after a traffic stop.
WPD: Three-month investigation leads to seizure of 286 doses of Fentanyl
Michael Rich was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder. He is...
Suspect in Pender County stabbing arrested, charged with murder

Latest News

Applications were evaluated based on service to the community, especially underserved...
City of Wilmington awards $700,000 American Rescue Plan funds to 35 local nonprofits
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video
FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives...
2 men to be cleared in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Arbery testifies ‘to give my side of the story’