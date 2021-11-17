Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Semitruck crushes car, driver survives with minor injuries

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind...
Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.(Trooper Rocky Oliphant)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (Gray News) – The driver of a car flattened by a semitruck on a bridge in Washington state Tuesday afternoon managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to troopers.

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.

“There’s really not a word to describe this collision,” Oliphant said in a Tweet. “In my 14-year career, I have never seen anything like it.”

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind...
Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.(Trooper Rocky Oliphant)

All lanes of the bridge were closed while crews worked to get the semitruck off the car.

Oliphant said traffic was causing the bridge to move, making the semitruck unstable. Eventually, a tow was able to lift the front end of the semi and lanes were re-opened to traffic.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Nissan Altimas have an overall 5-star safety rating on models made after 2012.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement, emergency crews respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
UPDATE: Man injured, young girl threatened and held hostage during a situation in New Hanover County
Mary Hamilton and her dog, Penny
‘My grandmother was sitting there, suffering:’ Driver charged in wreck that killed 76-year-old woman
In this investigative series, WHQR details the crisis gripping the Wilmington Housing Authority
Mold issues and mismanagement by housing authority leave hundreds of residents displaced
Michael Rich was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder. He is...
Suspect in Pender County stabbing arrested, charged with murder
According to the WPD, detectives arrested 22-year-old Tyaan Murray after a traffic stop.
WPD: Three-month investigation leads to seizure of 286 doses of Fentanyl

Latest News

Richard Bryant stopped at the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood, bought a 20X The Cash...
Riegelwood man wins $250,000 in scratch-off game
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jurors return for Day 2 of deliberations
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in 1st 2 weeks
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.